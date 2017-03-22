This New Target Collection Looks SO Much More Expensive Than It Is

Interior designer Nate Berkus' new collaboration with Target would look right at home in a high-end boutique hotel. But the prices are SO good, and that's why we love it. Full of Art Deco and boho vibes, it features pieces like an "agate" glass accent table for under $100 that we've seen at much higher price points elsewhere. And the coffee table pictured here? $174.99, people.
Berkus announced the line on his Instagram yesterday, writing: "The best part of launching a new collection? Getting to share it with all of YOU!" He continued, "My team and I had the best time bringing it all to life, hope you enjoy."
The line mixes Art Deco-inspired pieces with earthy designs, and they work surprisingly well together. Oh, and Nate Berkus clearly wants us to shake our tassels — because this collection is full of them. You've got tassel pillows, tassel lamps...it's a lot of look, in a good way.
If you're getting the sudden urge to redecorate your entire living room, you're not alone. Check out photos, ahead.