Here's Everything Coming To Netflix In April

As the saying goes, March came in like a lion. The month roared. It thrust movies like Disney's remake of Beauty & The Beast in our path. In terms of Netflix, March gifted us with some truly leonine material. Case in point: The month saw the release of not one, but three Jurassic Park movies. And now, it's heading out like a lamb, shuffling meekly out the rainy door. With it, Netflix is gifting us its usual refresh of streaming content. Not all of it is lamblike, though — the new releases include both lighthearted fare and offerings with some gravitas. Because spring isn't only about sunshine and daisies.