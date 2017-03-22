Here's Everything Coming To Netflix In April

As the saying goes, March came in like a lion. The month roared. It thrust movies like Disney's remake of Beauty & The Beast in our path. In terms of Netflix, March gifted us with some truly leonine material. Case in point: The month saw the release of not one, but three Jurassic Park movies. And now, it's heading out like a lamb, shuffling meekly out the rainy door. With it, Netflix is gifting us its usual refresh of streaming content. Not all of it is lamblike, though — the new releases include both lighthearted fare and offerings with some gravitas. Because spring isn't only about sunshine and daisies.
Nevertheless, there will be a spring — get it? — in your watchlist. The monthly molting brings with it silliness like Secret Life of Pets and Tropic Thunder. April is also chock-full of sweet Netflix Originals, like the highly anticipated documentary Casting JonBenet or Dear White People, a new series based on the film of the same name. And, of course, there's the customary array of new comedy specials — this month, Louis C.K., The Lucas Brothers, and Vir Das, a Bollywood comedian, will get the Netflix special treatment.
Oh, and there's more! Gremlins, and Scoobies, and Jamaican bobsledders, oh my! For the full delightful list of new additions, click ahead.