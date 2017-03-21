"There was a flood at my parents house and it forced them to go through everything and figure out what to keep and what to toss. It also meant that I inherited a TON of old photos from my childhood (so be prepared for more tbts and fbfs), including this gem. Guys, there was once a minivan with my silly face plastered on the side to promote my first single, "Candy". This was most certainly taken while on the road, opening up for *NSYNC on their amphitheater tour in the summer of '99 (and by open I mean we were on a tiny, rickety side stage performing for folks as they walked through the gates, not on the main stage)."