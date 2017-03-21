This Viral Hashtag Is Hilariously Dragging The White House

Since the WH is pretty empty on weekends, there must be a lot of people on hold. But what's the #WhiteHousePleaseHoldSong? pic.twitter.com/axAIKiNqK2— HuffPost Comedy (@HuffPostComedy) March 21, 2017
#WhiteHousePleaseHoldSong "The Imperial March (Darth Vader's Theme)" pic.twitter.com/e7EK6jcPyT— S.C. O'Donnell (@SCODonnell1) March 21, 2017
It's The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine) #WhiteHousePleaseHoldSong pic.twitter.com/Jl8zcdhiqL— Kalliope (@KAmorphous) March 21, 2017
#WhiteHousePleaseHoldSong— ?♐️Amanda#ITBLands⚔ (@03Amanda17) March 21, 2017
"Creep"
I'm a Creep
I'm a Weirdo
What the hell am I doing here
I don't belong here pic.twitter.com/w3MVikjbZn
We don't need no education...— Dusty Springbottom (@DSpringbottom) March 21, 2017
#WhiteHousePleaseHoldSong pic.twitter.com/KHPoRThJMy
Hey, Mr. Tangerine Man. #WhiteHousePleaseHoldSong— Orangina Bo Beena (@LaNaranjaMala) March 21, 2017
What does the Fox say? #WhiteHousePleaseHoldSong pic.twitter.com/2a9Y5iqPLP— PunkassErnie (@PunkassE) March 21, 2017
I Heard it Through the Microwave #WhiteHousePleaseHoldSong @HuffPostComedy— MyLittleGarrone (@MyLittleGarrone) March 21, 2017
You're so vain, you probably think you won the popular vote. Don't you? Don't you? Don't you?#WhiteHousePleaseHoldSong pic.twitter.com/XAf9K0IdLe— OnePingKing (@onepingking) March 21, 2017
Believe it or not, Trump isn't at home— Colin Frattura (@FrancoRuttali) March 21, 2017
Please leave a message at the beep
Where could he be?#WhiteHousePleaseHoldSong#damncharacterlimit pic.twitter.com/KYRfSEniXa
#WhiteHousePleaseHoldSong..Don't stop believin' pic.twitter.com/YLOKdTyckX— Kelly Wucinich (@KWucinich) March 21, 2017
Proud to be an American #WhiteHousePleaseHoldSong pic.twitter.com/2kVLANeOYO— john doe (@calvary_horse) March 21, 2017