Kailyn Lowry's Custody Battle Is Getting Heated

For the cast of Teen Mom 2, personal struggles simply don't stay private. Since giving birth to their children on 16 and Pregnant, the stars of MTV's reality show have had to deal with divorce, legal troubles, and parenting dilemmas on a very public stage. The latest drama to be broadcast to the entire world is Kailyn Lowry's custody battle. Lowry, her ex Jo Rivera, and his new fiancée, Vee Torres, got into a heated discussion during the Teen Mom 2 reunion, and it looks like it will be a tough road ahead for this family.
To say that the reunion was stressful for Lowry, who is pregnant with her third child, would be an understatement. Prior to Rivera joining the cast on stage during the Dr. Drew Pinsky-hosted panel, her ex Javi Marroquin also showed up to talk about his and Lowry's co-parenting plan. However, it was Torres' insistence that she and Rivera receive 50-50 custody of Lowry and Rivera's son, Isaac, that caused Lowry to break down in tears.
"It just hurts, like, as a mom, like my motherhood is being threatened," said a teary-eyed Lowry of Torres' remarks.
"That's not what it's about at all," responded Torres.
Torres believes that she and Rivera are entitled to 50-50 custody because they moved to Delaware to be closer to Lowry and her then-husband Marroquin, who had primary custody of Isaac.
This wasn't the first time custody of one of Lowry's children was discussed on camera: Marroquin and Lowry previously clashed during a February 2017 episode of Teen Mom 2 when deciding where Lincoln, the son Lowry and Marroquin share, would spend Christmas.
Fans have mixed feelings about the conflict, with some seeing Lowry's point of view and others understanding Torres and Rivera's perspective:
What does Vee moving to Delaware have to do with Kailyn and Javi's divorce?! Her and Jo moved there to be closer to Isaac! #TeenMom2— Benedetta (@Delisib) March 21, 2017
It's not Vee's place to even suggest that Kailyn give Jo 50-50 custody! #TeenMom2— Benedetta (@Delisib) March 21, 2017
Kailyn, when you have kids with multiple people, and you don't stay together, you have to share custody. Stop with the pity party!!#TeenMom2— Mindy (@minlynn38) March 21, 2017
V on joe/kailyn custody: "if me & joe weren't together I would give him 50/50..." kailyn: "u think u wld." ? #teenmom2— The Latifah (@TheLatifah) March 21, 2017
Kailyn says she feels threatened by Vee ?! How?! Because Vee thinks Joe should have 50% custody?!#TeenMom2— ♥️Love Effortlessly (@estJanuary23) March 21, 2017
Even fans reactions to this drama shows just how difficult a custody battle is to navigate. Hopefully this former teen mom can come up with a solution that benefits all parties involved — but particularly Lincoln and Isaac. The kids may be what these reality stars are fighting over, but I hope they are kept as far away from this drama as possible.
