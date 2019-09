Kailyn Lowry's Custody Battle Is Getting Heated

For the cast of Teen Mom 2, personal struggles simply don't stay private. Since giving birth to their children on 16 and Pregnant, the stars of MTV's reality show have had to deal with divorce, legal troubles, and parenting dilemmas on a very public stage. The latest drama to be broadcast to the entire world is Kailyn Lowry's custody battle. Lowry, her ex Jo Rivera, and his new fiancée, Vee Torres, got into a heated discussion during the Teen Mom 2 reunion, and it looks like it will be a tough road ahead for this family.