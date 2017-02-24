Kailyn Lowry, the 24-year-old mother of two who became famous on 16 and Pregnant and now stars in Teen Mom 2, is expecting her third child.
E! News reported the news from an unnamed source before Lowry announced her pregnancy in a blog post, which condemned whoever leaked the information to the media.
"I am pregnant," she wrote. "I’m sad that I should have known that people in my life would sell me out before I was ready. Like any normal person, I want it to be a happy time. I wanted this to be a private time so I could be excited while not getting chased by paparazzi and bothered with crazy headlines."
Lowry was wary of speaking too soon because she's experienced a miscarriage and didn't want to get prematurely excited and jinx it. "I’ve had a lot of health complications leading up to this pregnancy, and I was not ready to release such private information on my own just yet, being that I am so high risk with this pregnancy," she explained. "I didn’t want to announce just to have another miscarriage and suffer through another grief."
She also acknowledged that she'd expressed a desire not to have any more kids, saying she'd changed her mind. "I know this isn’t an ideal situation but I know everything will be okay. And like I say in my book — with a little bit of hustle and heart, I can and I will survive anything," she said, referencing her memoir Hustle and Heart.
We don't know who the father is, but she wrote that she's discussed her pregnancy with her ex Jo Rivera, while her more recent ex Javi Marroquin doesn't know about it. People were recently speculating that she and Marroquin got back together, but he's said otherwise.
Lowry has a 7-year-old named Isaac Elliot with Rivera and a 3-year-old named Lincoln Marshall with Marroquin. She's waiting until summer, when the baby's due, to find out if it's a boy or girl. In the meantime, she's invited fans to tweet her name suggestions.
