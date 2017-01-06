The divorce shall happen and it shall be final, Javi Marroquin declared on Twitter. The internet-o-sphere had been happily speculating that he and wife Kailyn Lowry, 24, could reunite. As Us Weekly reports, the 24-year-old tweeted that he had no idea where the rumor started, and that it absolutely not true. "Idk where the rumor started about me and kail getting back together. No. Never," he wrote. Point made, sir. You shan't be consciously re-coupling with your ex. The two are currently featured in this season of Teen Mom 2 — the fallout of their divorce has been heavily featured on the show. The speculation about their reconciliation was itself based on a tweet. This time, it was Kailyn's post. "I know that I control my thoughts and I should stop reminiscing," she wrote earlier this week. Pretty vague stuff, there. Regardless, the internet took it as renewed love, and Marroquin is here to shut things down. He's also here to give movie recommendations. (I mean, who isn't on this earth to give film recs?) "I forgot how good of a movie think like a man is," he wrote last week. For what it's worth, I absolutely agree. It's an underrated film, and I'm not just saying that because it features Taraji P. Henson. He also got a little moony, though, commenting, "I need to stop watching the notebook. Reminds me of my ex girlfriend." Season 7 of Teen Mom 2 will continue Monday, January 9.
Advertisement