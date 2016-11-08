Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is releasing a new memoir on November 22, and in it, she recalls some very emotional and traumatic events from her teen years.
InTouch Weekly premiered an excerpt of the memoir, titled Hustle and Heart. The 24-year-old writes that a boy she knew, Caleb, had been vehemently pursuing a relationship with her that she did not want to reciprocate.
“He said he needed to talk to me. I let him in,” she writes. “He grabbed me, dragged me into the bedroom and forced me down. I bled. I screamed. And when he left me, my body torn and my sheets stained with blood, I felt like I was dead.”
After, she says she went to a doctor but refused a rape kit because she was afraid of what would happen if she told anyone. She shares how she felt "shaken and afraid and overwhelmed by chaotic ideas of what would happen if I accused Caleb of rape. I couldn’t stand to think about the consequences.”
Lowry also expresses some regret as to how she reacted to the rape and hopes her story will help other survivors come forward and address their attackers. “If only I had stood up for myself, raised my voice and backed up my beliefs,” she writes. “If only i’d been living proof that no victim should live in shame. Then I could have turned what happened into a source of strength. I could be looking back now and feeling proud of myself.”
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
