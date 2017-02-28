Teen Mom 2 Star Kailyn Lowry Clashes With Javi Marroquin Over Custody Of Their Son

When Teen Mom 2's Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin decided to get divorced, they agreed to evenly split custody of their son Lincoln. But that's more complicated than it sounds, and nailing down the specifics is going to take a long conversation — and some drama.
"We still have to determine how we’re gonna split up holidays before we sign anything, so we’re going to lunch to figure it out," says Lowry in a Teen Mom 2 preview, Us reports.
First, Marroquin suggests that the three-year-old celebrates holidays with his mom in the morning and his dad at night. For Christmas, he says, he can celebrate Christmas Eve with him and Christmas day with her.
She's not buying it. "Christmas is a touchy subject because he should be doing the same thing every year for Christmas. Because I have two kids, so they should be together every Christmas," she says. "So whatever it is, we should figure out what we’re doing so I can make sure that that’s what we do for both my kids." Things get heated when Marroquin brings in the possibility that a new boyfriend of hers could one day complicate things.
"My kids come first," she says, to which he responds, "they do?"
Lowry also has a seven-year-old named Isaac, whose father is her ex Jo Rivera, and another on the way. Nobody's said who the new baby's father is. Lowry didn't talk to Marroquin about the pregnancy before announcing it publicly. "Unfortunately, I never got to have a conversation with him about it," she wrote in the announcement on her blog.
Rumors have been floating around that Lowry and Marroquin are getting back together, but he's vehemently denied them. And after the news of her pregnancy came out, he tweeted, "Y'all aren't getting anything from me. It will all play out."
