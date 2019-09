We all have our splurges. Where some people prefer to drop serious moolah on a pricey handbag, others part ways with their wallets in favor of luxury beauty products . But would you ever shell out serious cash for something you could only use once — or, rather, only eat once? It's the question I ask myself every time I hear a story about the world's most expensive ice cream sundaes (haven't the tasters heard of any of these delicious alternatives? ) or a $500 pizza . I'm happy to drop money on food — I mean, we need it to live, and boy, is it fun — but there's a limit...and, really, what the hell is the point? Well, when it comes to the world's priciest burger, we now know.