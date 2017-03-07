How Have We Not Been Eating These Cereal Ice Cream Sandwiches This Whole Time?

Breakfast cereal is getting an over-the-top makeover. How? The sugary early-morning staple is now officially part of the dessert world. And while you've probably had cereal after dinner as a late-night snack, this is a different take on the beating the munchies. HelloGiggles reports that cereal ice cream sandwiches are the dessert obsession du jour, taking over Pinterest boards, Instagram, and giving your dentist reason to celebrate.
Crafty cooks are whipping these sweet treats up at home by making marshmallow cereal bars (a.k.a. Rice Krispies Treats) out of a variety of different kid-approved cereals. Fruity Pebbles? Yep. Those rainbow pebbles are perfect for Instas and this frozen treat. Cinnamon Toast Crunch? It's a sophisticated flavor for sure. Cap'n Crunch, classic Rice Krispies, and Fruit Loops? It's all fair game — and it's all going to taste damn good.
After whipping up a batch of cereal bars, all you have to do is slice them into a sandwich shape — or a circle, if you're fancy — and add some ice cream. It's as simple as that. If you're looking for an easy recipe, Delish has one that'll only take 30 minutes from start to finish. Add any ice cream you want, and get creative for some real out-there combos. Milk and cereal is so yesterday.
FRUITY PEBBLE ICE CREAM SANDWICH from @squarebarcafe with MILK & CEREAL ICE CREAM. ?? ?? pic.twitter.com/bnSfQ7C5tD— Los Angeles Eats (@losangeles_eats) January 30, 2017
For those not so DIY-inclined, plenty of dessert spots have picked up on the trend, too. San Diego's Square Bar Café has the colorful treats on the menu, so you don't have to dirty your kitchen. L.A.'s Milk has an option, too, only it marries breakfast cereal with the now-ubiquitous macaron ice cream sandwich.
fruit loops macaroon ice cream sandwich from @themilkshop_la! ? • #bejíEats #milkLA pic.twitter.com/UhQDFpkWz9— benson john (@bvivares) June 19, 2015
Whether you make a batch yourself or head to a dessert café, there's no denying these mashups are sure to bring a smile to your face. With their amazing colors and potential for Pinterest jealousy, how could they not?
