The White House Announced The Border Wall Requirements & Twitter Had A Blast

Andrea González-Ramírez
At this point pretty much everyone in the world has heard about the U.S.-Mexico border wall proposed by President Trump. After all, it was one of the central pieces of his presidential campaign, and it's now a priority of the current administration.
The goal of the wall is to curb illegal immigration from Mexico into the U.S. At the beginning, Trump insisted that it would be paid for by the Mexican government, but now it looks as if U.S. taxpayers will foot the estimated $21.6 billion bill. The Trump administration even included a $3.1 billion allocation in their proposed 2018 federal budget to Congress to make the first payment toward construction of the wall.
There have been many questions about what the project will ultimately look like. And on Sunday, the White House decided to give us a taste, and released some of its requirements for the wall to Fox News. The list of demands is definitely...something.
According to Fox's Pete Hegseth, the wall should have a height of 30 feet, be hard to climb or cut through, and it must look formidable from the Mexican side while also looking quite tasteful from the U.S. side. The Department of Homeland Security is already soliciting bids for construction of the project, and they're reportedly open to both concrete and non-concrete options.
Naturally, when the Fox News' chyron showing the requirements hit the web, Twitter users went crazy.
Some of them created their own wish lists.
Other people felt a bit bad for Mexico, if their side of the wall winds up being an eye sore.
Someone quickly calculated that 30 feet isn't actually that high. Like, there are ladders tall enough to climb that.
And at least one person said exactly what we've been thinking for the past two months: Is this real life?
