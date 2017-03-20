The White House Announced The Border Wall Requirements & Twitter Had A Blast

BORDER WALL REQUIREMENTS— ☕netw3rk (@netw3rk) March 19, 2017
30-foot high
looks good from US side
difficult to climb over
wall-like but larger
made out of strong wall stuff
Border wall requirements:— That Girl (@myonlymizztake) March 20, 2017
• Really bigly
• Cool af stuff on US side
• Lame af stuff on Mexico side
• A moat with sharks
• Photon torpedoes pic.twitter.com/25lskgnyc2
Border Wall Requirements:— alaina mac (@palebirdy) March 19, 2017
•69 feet high
•Covered in glitter on US side
•Shoots lasers
•Has a moat with alligators
•Racist graffiti
•Yuuuge
- Made from old turtle shells— Tom McAllister (@t_mcallister) March 19, 2017
- NO SECRET PASSAGES
- Mexico side covered in old "Friends" posters
- Definitely not a hologram https://t.co/gBk2Elor8J
How #Mexicans react when they see their side of the #borderwall bc ain't as pretty as the #USA side.#borderwallrequirements #mexicowall pic.twitter.com/7TP8oaI2id— Feel it Tweet it!❤✋ (@LiZaisatweetie) March 20, 2017
"BORDER WALL REQUIREMENTS:— Mr Jim (@jimmidill) March 20, 2017
30-Foot High Wall."
It took me a whole minute to find this 36 foot ladder ? pic.twitter.com/4RertHRcS0
it took me a good minute to realize this wasnt a parody https://t.co/V8ovepFrto— DJ H*CK @ HELL (@_yungslav_) March 19, 2017