Twitter tends to be one of my biggest time sucks: once I start scrolling, I can't stop. While I may use the social media platform in order to keep up with the Kardashians and all the puppy GIFs I could ever want, there's no doubt that Twitter can be an extremely powerful tool. Twitter's broadcasting abilities can help get information out at alarmingly fast rate, and while that might be a bad thing for someone hate-tweeting about their ex, it's a good thing when things need to get done. R&B singer Kehlani knew exactly how to use Twitter when her cousin was in trouble, and it's a pretty inspirational story.