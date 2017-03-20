Twitter tends to be one of my biggest time sucks: once I start scrolling, I can't stop. While I may use the social media platform in order to keep up with the Kardashians and all the puppy GIFs I could ever want, there's no doubt that Twitter can be an extremely powerful tool. Twitter's broadcasting abilities can help get information out at alarmingly fast rate, and while that might be a bad thing for someone hate-tweeting about their ex, it's a good thing when things need to get done. R&B singer Kehlani knew exactly how to use Twitter when her cousin was in trouble, and it's a pretty inspirational story.
Advertisement
Over the weekend, Kehlani posted about her cousin, Lexus, on the platform. She stated that she was "missing" and suffering from an unspecified mental disorder. In a tweet that has since been deleted, she reportedly wrote:
“My cousin Lexus is missing.. she has a severe mental disorder, don’t approach her she may be scared and run, please call the police.”
According to Perez Hilton, the police department of Vallejo, California stated that the 27-year-old was reported missing on March 17, and that she was last seen around 5:00 p.m. near the 200 block of Ascot Parkway.
Fortunately, this story has a happy ending: according to Kehlani's social media posts, Lexy has since been found, and it's all thanks to a fan who saw the post about her disappearance on Twitter and called the authorities. Naturally, Kehlani thanked that fan on the very same platform, writing:
"THANK YOU SO MUCH GUYS MY COUSIN HAS BEEN FOUND THANKS TO SOMEONE SEEING THE POST AND CALLING THE AUTHORITIES THANK YOU SO MUCH!!!!!!"
THANK YOU SO MUCH GUYS MY COUSIN HAS BEEN FOUND THANKS TO SOMEONE SEEING THE POST AND CALLING THE AUTHORITIES THANK YOU SO MUCH!!!!!!— Kehlani (@Kehlani) March 19, 2017
Fans are thrilled about the positive outcome:
@Kehlani im so happy for you and your family. This is great news fam ?— samia (@maboiharry) March 19, 2017
While it was a long shot to reach out to her 317,000 followers on Twitter, it clearly paid off for Kehlani's family. It's wonderful to see Twitter being used for good, and proves that our ever-connected age might not be something to scoff at after all.
Advertisement