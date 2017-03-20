Pro Tip: Don't Ask Jake Gyllenhaal About Taylor Swift

The world sometimes has trouble discerning the difference between "public figure" and "best friend," especially when it comes to celebrities. They're in the public eye — but we don't necessarily have the right to know everything about their personal lives. Trouble is, their private lives are riddled with the details we most want to know. The result is that celebrities — the private ones — have to perform a pretty elaborate dance to evade questions that are, frankly, none of our business.