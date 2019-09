Pro Tip: Don't Ask Jake Gyllenhaal About Taylor Swift

But it happens. In a lot of celebrity profiles, the subject is more than willing to gab about their previous or current relationships. Some celebrities, like Kim Kardashian, for example, have parceled their personal lives into a healthy career. Others, like Emma Watson, are pretty loud about keeping quiet on that stuff. Watson recently told Vanity Fair , "I've noticed, in Hollywood, who you're dating gets tied up into your film promotion and becomes part of the performance and the circus. I would hate anyone that I were with to feel like they were in any way part of a show or an act." This is another way of saying, "I would love to not talk about my personal life."