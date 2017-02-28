The Reason Emma Watson Won't Talk About Her Boyfriend Actually Makes A Lot Of Sense

Who is Emma Watson dating? If you had to think about that for a moment, there's a reason for it. You may not know much about her personal life — and that's by design. In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Watson talks about how she separates her private, personal life and her professional one. Celebrities and spotlight-hogs take note: This is how a real star does it.
Watson describes the situation to VF's Derek Blasberg like this: There's work and there's play. The more she blends the two, the less she's able to lead a normal life. She adds that when a star talks about his or her personal life during a promo tour, it takes away from the project itself. Think about it: When Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson promote Fifty Shades of Grey, their relationships almost overshadow the movie.
"I want to be consistent: I can't talk about my boyfriend in an interview and then expect people not to take paparazzi pictures of me walking around outside my home. You can't have it both ways," Watson told the magazine. "I've noticed, in Hollywood, who you're dating gets tied up into your film promotion and becomes part of the performance and the circus. I would hate anyone that I were with to feel like they were in any way part of a show or an act."
But that doesn't mean that Watson closes herself off entirely. In fact, she's more apt to sit down for a talk with a fan than take a simple selfie when someone approaches her.
"If someone takes a photograph of me and posts it, within two seconds they've created a marker of exactly where I am within 10 meters," she explained to Blasberg. "They can see what I’m wearing and who I’m with. I just can’t give that tracking data."
Instead of taking a photo, she'll offer up a real face-to-face chat — especially if the fans are kids. "I'll say, 'I will sit here and answer every single Harry Potter fandom question you have but I just can’t do a picture,'" she told the magazine. "When am I a celebrity sighting versus when am I going to make someone's freakin' week? Children I don’t say no to, for example."
With Beauty and the Beast set to hit theaters soon, Watson is sure to gain a whole new set of fans — kids and kids at heart alike. She may want to carve out some time for all those personal chats.
