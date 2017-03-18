The 2007 romantic drama Juno is making a comeback and for a worthy cause. The film's director, Jason Reitman, is orchestrating an all-female live read of the movie at the Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles, Calif. On April 8.
Ellen Page and Jennifer Garner will be reprising their roles as pregnant teen Juno MacGuff and prospective adoptive mother Vanessa Loring, respectively. The male roles — Michael Cera’s Paulie Bleeker, Jason Bateman’s Mark Loring and J.K. Simmons’ Mac — will be portrayed by actresses in the one-night-only event featuring an all-female cast.
Reitman hosted a series of live readings over the years but said farewell to his series last April after a five-year run and 40 live reads.
The upcoming Juno live-read will sell original artwork from the series and signed memorabilia. Proceeds from the tickets and sales will go to women’s health organization Planned Parenthood. According to Reitman, who received an Oscar nomination for directing the film, the 2016 Presidential election and the political climate inspired him to re-stage Juno.
“Like many other people, I felt like I wanted to do something. I wanted to find a way to contribute to the causes that have never felt more important,” Reitman told Entertainment Weekly. “It occurred to me that I have this show that could be used as a tool to not only raise money for causes that need the help, but could serve as an opportunity for a group like Planned Parenthood to connect with an audience who can be presented with new ideas, or even an action item.”
Planned Parenthood is one of several organizations on the chopping block that is at risk of being defunded under the Trump administration. One of the earliest executive orders signed by President Trump was to halt funding for any organization that provides abortions to women.
