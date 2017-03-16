Ryan Murphy Has Another New Show & We're Not Even Joking

The folks over at FX should considering renaming their network RM. Producer Ryan Murphy has gotten the go-ahead on yet another series for FX, on top of his trio of hit anthologies currently on air or in production: American Horror Story, American Crime Story, and, most recently, Feud.
It's called Pose, and it's set in New York in the mid-'80s. According to Deadline, the drama "examines the juxtaposition of several segments of life and society in New York City: the emergence of the luxury Trump-era universe, the downtown social and literary scene and the ball culture world." That sounds like exactly the kind of glamorous and scandalous world that Murphy's direction thrives in. ( I don't think an appearance from a younger Donald Trump is out of the question, by the way.)
Casting for Pose has just started, and Deadline reports that Murphy is looking for undiscovered actors. (But we'd be shocked if at least a couple of his favorite dames like Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, or Jessica Lange, didn't at least make a cameo.) While the 51-year-old is looking for fresh faces to grace the screen, he's sticking with some longtime collaborators off-camera. He'll be teaming up with American Crime Story producers and his go-to co-screenwriter Brad Falchuk, who he's worked with on AHS, ACS, and Glee.
Pose is slated to premiere in 2018, but it's hard to fathom how Murphy is going to fit the new series in given the number of projects he's got on deck. He's currently working on the second installment of his newest anthology, Feud, which will tackle the rift between Prince Charles and Princess Diana, as well as season 7 of AHS, inspired by the 2016 election. Then, there are seasons 2, 3, and 4 of ACS coming up, which will focus on Hurricane Katrina, the murder of Gianni Versace, and the Monica Lewinsky White House scandal, respectively.
Murphy's only non-anthology series at the moment, Scream Queens, is up in the air at the moment; it has not yet been renewed. No shade to Scream Queens fans, but it might not be the worst thing in the world if the show were cancelled — it sounds like Murphy could use taking something off his plate.
