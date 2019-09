Ryan Murphy Has Another New Show & We're Not Even Joking

Pose is slated to premiere in 2018, but it's hard to fathom how Murphy is going to fit the new series in given the number of projects he's got on deck. He's currently working on the second installment of his newest anthology, Feud, which will tackle the rift between Prince Charles and Princess Diana , as well as season 7 of AHS, inspired by the 2016 election . Then, there are seasons 2, 3, and 4 of ACS coming up, which will focus on Hurricane Katrina, the murder of Gianni Versace, and the Monica Lewinsky White House scandal , respectively.