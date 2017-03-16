Ryan Murphy Has Another New Show & We're Not Even Joking

Casting for Pose has just started, and Deadline reports that Murphy is looking for undiscovered actors. (But we'd be shocked if at least a couple of his favorite dames like Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, or Jessica Lange, didn't at least make a cameo.) While the 51-year-old is looking for fresh faces to grace the screen, he's sticking with some longtime collaborators off-camera. He'll be teaming up with American Crime Story producers and his go-to co-screenwriter Brad Falchuk, who he's worked with on AHS, ACS, and Glee.