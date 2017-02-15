Just 20 short years ago, the president having an extra-marital affair counted as a national crisis. Now, since it seems increasingly likely that at least part of the current administration is under threat of blackmail by Russia, that idea seems almost impossibly quaint. Imagine, a consensual affair between two adults occasioning a special prosecutor and sending our country into an eight-year tailspin. Anyways, Sarah Paulson is going to be in the American Crime Story about Monica Lewinsky, according to E! News. We don't know who she'll be playing, just that it won't be Hillary Clinton. She's probably not playing Lewinsky, but she could portray Attorney General Janet Reno. That would be Paulson's second time playing an embattled lawyer for series creator Ryan Murphy. She did an excellent job as Marcia Clark in the O.J. Simpson season, so we'd be all for it. But basically, we just can't wait for this thing to drop. True crime forever.
