This Father & Daughter Came Out As Transgender Together

Sometimes our children lead the way. Corey, 14, socially transitioned from boy to girl in the past few years. She gave her Mom, Eric(a) the courage to begin her own transition from female to male. They are moving in opposite directions but toward their true selves. After her first shot of testosterone Erica said she finally felt "complete". Photo by @ljohnphoto for Nat Geo's Special Issue-Gender Revolution.

