Let’s assess what we know and don’t know before I leave you. I’d honestly be so happy if there was an entire episode devoted to the timeline of the Second Dawn before A.L.I.E.’s attack and the world post-Becca coming back down. Were the people Becca found part of the cult? Were at least some of them part of it? Or not at all and they’re just all still down there, deeper though? I think it has to be that some of them surfaced. After all, the cult symbol became a sacred symbol. Did the cult make up the Grounder religion with clues just in case? Or did the Grounder religion form around the symbol without anyone knowing what it stood for? Also, where is Becca’s body? Do you think she might be… cryogenically frozen?