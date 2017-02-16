Still, I allowed myself to get my hopes up, because, as Bellamy says, if anyone deserves a lucky break, it’s them. Does that make me the fool or, perhaps, the bravest of them all? LOL of course the fool. Because again, when they get to the bunker, they realize the leader, Bill Cadogen, was a fraud, and that it wasn’t sealed that well and everyone died fast (and probably in misery). This felt classic The 100. Dangle a delicious nugget of hope in front of us and then it’s actually a poison pill. It was perfect. I loved it. Also like, doomsday cult leaders out there: build better bunkers. So while Bellamy, Clarke, and Jaha were exploring a futile lead, Luna, the Nightblood who refused to become the commander in season 3, shows up at Arkadia with her remaining people, all sick. They have ARS, Acute Radiation Syndrome, because they ate some contaminated fish. Abby wants to treat them with medicine, but Raven, who is in charge of rations now, says no, they can’t waste it. Here again, we get a classic The 100 ethical dilemma. If they give these sick people the medicine they’ll be out of a good chunk of their radiation medication and also it might not even cure them. But… it seems pretty inhumane to deny people medical treatment. Now I reveal myself to be a heartless monster: I really saw Raven’s side of this. Maybe thinking long game on this show is futile, but someone has too. Otherwise we’d just be blowing up hydrogenerators, murdering an army of Grounders, or shooting a dope-ass leader (RIP Lexa). But to err is man and Murphy steals the medicine after Raven tells Abby she can’t have it. They give the medicine to the sick little girl first, testing to see if it will even work. Now, here’s another bias: I don’t like Murphy. I get why he’s an intriguing character, because he does begrudgingly help people but also is constantly looking out for himself and his own survival above all else. But that also means he doesn’t really have any moral high ground to stand on at this point, in my opinion. Also, one thing this show keeps establishing is that someone has to think logically over emotionally. The show really makes it seem like Murphy did this amazing thing by stealing the medicine (like his father did to save him), but I wasn’t really convinced. And also, guess what happens anyway? Use my “how to predict things on The 100” logic. That’s right: the kid dies. I know they killed kids in season 2 in Mount Weather, but this death still hit really hard. See, I’m not completely heartless! “The kid dies anyway” could maybe be another name for this show. It was another striking example of how as hard as you fight it’s not always enough. This moment also showed Murphy that he needs to make himself valuable enough so that he can be one of the 100 that survives. Ugh, you know he’s gonna survive (“Once a cockroach, always a cockroach.”). Sorry if you’re a Murphy fan, I’ll be nicer next week! I do fundamentally get why he’s so compelling. I just like almost every other character better. I’ll also say if you like these kind of ethical dilemmas but want them in a lighter, easier to digest form, with fewer kids dying, watch The Good Place. So, with all roads pointing towards “Abandon All Hope” Clarke writes her list of the 100 people she thinks should survive. Bellamy earlier said he doesn’t want to be on it, but Clarke can’t bear that and adds him at number 99. He adds her name at 100. It was a great moment (especially if you’re a Bellarke shipper). Still, part of me thought it would have been perfect if you zoomed out on the list and saw Clarke’s name at #1. Come on, you gotta have a little levity in this darkness. So the final twist felt like two twists to me. First you see Luna, somehow still alive even though all her people have died. She looks up in a way that I thought was kind of malicious and I screamed, “She took the medicine!” Except, that’s not what happened. Instead Abby realizes that Luna’s body is rejecting the radiation on its own, because of her nightblood. And just like that: hope. Great ending! Even since we saw Becca (A.L.I.E’s creator) inject herself with something that I assume gave her nightblood, I’ve wondered why they couldn’t just make people Nightbloods (fulltime, not like how Clarke was through transfusion). Now we’ll finally know if they can! But even more than that we’ll get more information about the mythology of Nightbloods which is very intriguing. So, for the first time, I feel some sense that everything is not doom and gloom. I guess that means I’m still breathing. May we meet again!