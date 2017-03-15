After last night's season finale of This Is Us, Rebecca and Jack are all people can talk about. But maybe we should be directing our attention to Kate and Toby.
Actress Chrissy Metz, who plays Kate Pearson on the NBC family drama, has big plans for her character. They involve her onscreen boyfriend Toby Damon (played by Chris Sullivan) and a bed. Actually, the bed is optional.
The characters, who are both plus-size, have been romantically involved since episode 1, which showed them bonding at an Overeaters Anonymous meeting. They're now engaged, and are presumably having sex (heart surgery be damned), but viewers haven't really seen it.
Metz wants to change that.
"I want it [a sex scene] on screen — I guess it’ll offend people, still," the 36-year-old star, who met her real-life boyfriend, camera grip Josh Stancil, on the set of This Is Us, said. "But fat people do have sex, for the record.”
Metz has been on a sexy streak lately. The latest issue of Harper's Bazaar sees her posing as a '50s-inspired pinup and opening up about feeling se
"When I first heard Harper's Bazaar wanted me to be sexy," Metz told the magazine, "I was like, 'Who, me?' I knew y'all were edgy, but this is incredible — it's validation."
Here's hoping This Is Us showrunner Dan Fogelman takes these comments on board as the show gears up for a second season. Sex is an important part of any relationship, and Kate and Toby shouldn't be denied that opportunity because of their size. If This Is Us is truly serious about being an example of body positivity, it'll touch on all aspects of their lives. It's not just about waving Milo Ventimiglia's bare butt around (not that we'd ever complain about that).
