"The Thanksgiving episode, where he actually came out and said, 'I found this letter,' I, of course, had to run in and say that I was contemplating the [bariatric] surgery, and I was like, 'Oh shoot, I'm sobbing in tears and I'm supposed to be just off the plane ,'" Metz told EW. "Everyone's performances are so moving that it’' a distraction. It is a distraction. But I try to keep it together. They're just so amazing. It's hard."