Here's What Happens When Male Prisoners Go To Beauty School

"Being in prison they teach you not to touch each other, not to touch staff, [and that] goes against the norm of what you see about prison on TV," Juan Brizuela, an inmate at the facility, says in a video about the program. "Ex gang members, men with tattoos on their faces and all over their body — it's not something you see out there working in a beauty salon. It's putting a light on a different side of the prison system."