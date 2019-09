Nick & Vanessa's Career-Love Struggle Is All Of Us

Garner made waves two years later while promoting her film Danny Collins, declaring, "It's my turn," after a few years of staying home, supporting Affleck's career, and raising their kids. The next year, after their separation was announced, she told Vanity Fair, “It was a real marriage. It wasn’t for the cameras. And it was a huge priority for me to stay in it. And that did not work.” Marriage is tough enough without high-profile, competing careers. It doesn't matter if you're part of a celeb "power couple," a TV-orchestrated romance, or in an off-camera everyday relationship — making it last is hard. Trying to decide whose career takes top priority, and when, is something almost every couple will grapple with at some point. My dad could be right: Vanessa and Nick could be taking the less glamorous, but mature route by being open about their struggles.