This One Tweet Puts The Latest Healthcare News In Shocking Perspective

Well, this is sobering. Not that the whole healthcare situation hasn't been already.
Close to 24 million Americans risk losing their health care with the Republican repeal of the Affordable Care Act, a.k.a. Obamacare — and MSNBC's Rachel Maddow just put in perspective exactly what that would look like.
The number of uninsured people would equal roughly the population of 15 states, she tweeted earlier today. Leave it to Maddow to keep it real.
24 million people losing insurance is roughly equivalent to the population of:— Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) March 13, 2017
VT
AL
ND
SD
DE
MT
RI
ME
NH
ID
WV
NE
NM
KS
WY
**combined**.
Tweets aside, millions of people are finding the bill — called the American Health Care Act — scary AF. According to a report from the Congressional Budget Office, an estimated 52 million people in the U.S. would be uninsured by 2026 if Congress enacts the Republicans' proposal, compared with 28 million if we stick to the current plan. Trump, of course, has said that the plan would provide "insurance for everybody."
It could also reduce the federal budget by $337 billion over 10 years, thanks to cuts to Medicaid and Obamacare tax credits.
The bill seeks to transform and cut Medicaid; end requirements for Americans to buy health care; allow insurance companies to charge older people way more; and expand tax-free health-savings accounts. It would also effectively defund Planned Parenthood (i.e. stop issuing Medicaid payments to the organization), which means millions of low-income women would lose access to crucial health services like pap smears and mammograms.
The AHCA faces opposition from Democrats, a growing number of conservatives, many sectors of the healthcare industry, and countless angry meme-makers on Twitter.
