You Know Everyone Will Be Talking About It, So Here's How To Stream March Madness

Awards show season ended with the Oscars, but a whole new kind of drama is about to take over screens everywhere. Tomorrow marks the beginning of NCAA March Madness, also known as the time during which you can't escape hearing about brackets and upset bonuses.
Even if you weren't a Villanova Wildcat, Duke Blue Devil, or Gonzaga Bulldog, there's still reason to tune in to some of the 67 games that will take place over the next three weeks. For one, it's fun to see fans get decked out and go crazy. Plus, almost every bar will be showing the games, and it's far more fun to watch if you have at least some clue about what's going on.
Advertisement
So, how do you get in on the action when you aren't at your local watering hole? The games will be shown on four networks: TBS, CBS, TNT, and truTV. Luckily, unlike the Golden Globes and Oscars, streaming March Madness is easy. Every single game will be shown live online at March Madness Live and via the NCAA March Madness Live app.
However, not all games will be free to watch. Those that are shown on CBS can be streamed for free, but those being broadcast on TBS, TNT, and truTV will require subscription login credentials after a free three-hour trial. For those, your best bet is to pay $25 for a month-long subscription to Sling TV, which offers all three.
If you're trying your hand at a bracket, you have until Thursday, March 16, to make your official picks here.
Grab some drinks and settle in. March Madness doesn't last as long as awards season (or even a season of The Bachelor), but it's sure to have its fair share of drama — and lots of screaming.
Advertisement