Zendaya Designed Her Own Red Carpet Dress (& It Can Be Yours For Less Than $40)

Ana Colon
Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage.
Sunday night at the Kids' Choice Awards, Zendaya made the orange runway a makeshift catwalk to preview her upcoming Daya by Zendaya collection. This step-and-repeat appearance was less of a happenstance teaser, though, and more of a friendly warning: Guard your wallets, because the new Daya is good.
Ever since her namesake label debuted in November, Daya by Zendaya has made it its mission to craft trendy pieces that the performer would actually wear (and she does!) at an affordable price point and in a range of sizes.
"This feels expensive, and that’s the point: I want people to feel expensive — just because you can’t afford it doesn’t mean you shouldn’t have that feeling," Zendaya told us at the collection launch last year about the line, which she co-designs with stylist Law Roach. The satin slip dress Zendaya wore to the KCA's is the perfect example of this: The tea-length number, made from machine-washable silk polyester, is a sophisticated but uncomplicated riff on a silhouette that's dominated the red carpet the last few seasons — but at Daya by Zendaya, it'll set you back less than $50.
This style, part of the inaugural Daya by Zendaya collection, is available on its website in black for $38. Last night, Zendaya wore a new color way — a cooper-ish orange — that she promises will be "coming soon." (According to a press release, it's expected to drop later this month). Roach styled it with a rhinestone-encrusted choker and Le Silla boots.
Now, Zendaya does have a knack at making anything and everything look good, but her clothing line is indeed meant for (and is equally envy-inducing on) a wide audience: The proof is on its website, where customers share their own Daya-fied #OOTDs that make an even stronger case for the already-settled $38 slip dress. Let's just say we're making room in our closets for the new Daya by Zendaya drop now.
