"This feels expensive, and that’s the point: I want people to feel expensive — just because you can’t afford it doesn’t mean you shouldn’t have that feeling," Zendaya told us at the collection launch last year about the line, which she co-designs with stylist Law Roach. The satin slip dress Zendaya wore to the KCA's is the perfect example of this: The tea-length number, made from machine-washable silk polyester, is a sophisticated but uncomplicated riff on a silhouette that's dominated the red carpet the last few seasons — but at Daya by Zendaya, it'll set you back less than $50.