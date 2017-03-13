Sunday night at the Kids' Choice Awards, Zendaya made the orange runway a makeshift catwalk to preview her upcoming Daya by Zendaya collection. This step-and-repeat appearance was less of a happenstance teaser, though, and more of a friendly warning: Guard your wallets, because the new Daya is good.
"This feels expensive, and that’s the point: I want people to feel expensive — just because you can’t afford it doesn’t mean you shouldn’t have that feeling," Zendaya told us at the collection launch last year about the line, which she co-designs with stylist Law Roach. The satin slip dress Zendaya wore to the KCA's is the perfect example of this: The tea-length number, made from machine-washable silk polyester, is a sophisticated but uncomplicated riff on a silhouette that's dominated the red carpet the last few seasons — but at Daya by Zendaya, it'll set you back less than $50.
This style, part of the inaugural Daya by Zendaya collection, is available on its website in black for $38. Last night, Zendaya wore a new color way — a cooper-ish orange — that she promises will be "coming soon." (According to a press release, it's expected to drop later this month). Roach styled it with a rhinestone-encrusted choker and Le Silla boots.
Now, Zendaya does have a knack at making anything and everything look good, but her clothing line is indeed meant for (and is equally envy-inducing on) a wide audience: The proof is on its website, where customers share their own Daya-fied #OOTDs that make an even stronger case for the already-settled $38 slip dress. Let's just say we're making room in our closets for the new Daya by Zendaya drop now.
