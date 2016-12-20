Zendaya Figured Out The One Piece You Need To Get Through The Holidays

Holiday dressing is a constant face-off between the expectation to be shiny and bright and the desire to be cozy and comfortable. These two characteristics tend to be at odds: You want to put your best, most-bedazzled foot forward as you reunite with those near and dear to you, but you've also been traipsing around and schmoozing from get-together to get-together — and you just want a break. Rest assured, fashion friends, Zendaya has gifted us with a holiday outfit miracle.
The actress and designer was on Good Morning America today promoting her line, Daya by Zendaya. (She was also promoting her Allure cover, and her cameo in Beyoncé's "All Night" music video, oh, and her upcoming role in Spiderman — does the girl ever rest?) For the broadcast, she opted for a tailored tuxedo romper from her label. But once she wrapped, Zendaya slipped into something more comfortable but equally as chic. The 20-year-old was spotted in the oversized velvet jumpsuit, another favorite from her Daya line.
The actress and designer was on Good Morning America today promoting her line, Daya by Zendaya. (She was also promoting her Allure cover, and her cameo in Beyoncé's "All Night" music video, oh, and her upcoming role in Spiderman — does the girl ever rest?) For the broadcast, she opted for a tailored tuxedo romper from her label. But once she wrapped, Zendaya slipped into something more comfortable but equally as chic. The 20-year-old was spotted in the oversized velvet jumpsuit, another favorite from her Daya line.
The garment is a one-piece wonder: Not only did it not require a shoe nor accessory change, since the choker and pointy-toed stilettos went perfectly with the plush velvet, but it's also the high-end equivalent of a onesie. The jumpsuit is meant to have an oversized shape (the product description even recommends sizing up to achieve an extra-slouchy look), which is ideal for long days and long meals, which are both givens during the holidays. It features five spacious pockets, thus totally eliminating the need for a bag. Oh, and the soft-to-the-touch material is also two-fold. Not only is velvet such a holiday-appropriate texture; it's also incredibly cozy.
If you need any more reasons to love this particular number, it retails for $68. But Zendaya is actually is offering 25% off on the Daya website right now, in honor of her appearance on Good Morning America. (Use code GMA25 at checkout to score the discount.) Happy holi-Daya-dressing to all. (Sorry, we couldn't resist.)
If you need any more reasons to love this particular number, it retails for $68. But Zendaya is actually is offering 25% off on the Daya website right now, in honor of her appearance on Good Morning America. (Use code GMA25 at checkout to score the discount.) Happy holi-Daya-dressing to all. (Sorry, we couldn't resist.)
Advertisement