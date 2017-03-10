The new adaptation of Beauty And The Beast, starring Emma Watson, is modernizing in every possible way. Belle herself is now an inventor, LeFou will have an "exclusively gay moment," and Ariana Grande and John Legend made a music video for the song "Beauty And The Beast." Now, E! reports that composer Alan Menken added a totally new original song, and you'll never guess who sings it.
It's true that no Beauty And The Beast movie would be complete without the vocal stylings of Céline Dion, who sang the pop version of the title track with Peabo Bryson in 1991. However, this time around, Menken has her doing something different. The 48-year-old is the perfect fit for the new song "How Does A Moment Last Forever" which will play during the credits of the film. Emma Watson will also sing a portion of it in the main film, which is good or bad news depending on how you feel about her singing voice.
The song is pretty classic Disney, using a lot of flowery words without really being about...anything.
"How does a moment last forever? / How can a story never die? / It is love we must hold onto / Never easy, but we try / Sometimes our happiness is captured / Somehow, our time and place stand still / Love lives on inside our hearts and always will / Minutes turn to hours, days to years and gone / But when all else has been forgotten / Still our song lives on."
Then there's some stuff about moments and memories and shadows and love flowing like a river. Spoiler alert: love is what makes a moment last forever.
Despite the changes, Refinery29 had a chance to view the film and reported that it's still just as magical as the original. You can catch the movie, and the new song, when it hits theaters March 17.
