How To See This Month's Stunning Full Worm Moon

We're just a little more than a week away from the spring equinox, but winter has one final full moon to call its own. The Full Worm Moon, as March's full moon is known, will reach peak fullness at 10:54 a.m. on Sunday, March 12.
As with many other Native American moon names, this one has a seasonal tie: The timing of the moon coincides with warmer weather and the appearance of earthworms. You might also hear the moon called the Sap Moon, since this is when tapping maple trees typically starts. Bring on the Vermont maple syrup and pancakes.
The moon's mid-morning peak means that it will be harder to see than others, especially for those on the East Coast. However, Space.com reports that you'll still have good views from Saturday, March 11, through Monday, March, 13.
This month is packed with astronomical events. The arrival of the vernal (or spring) equinox on March 20 is the first of two days in the year when the day and night are each as long as the other. March is also one of the peak times to catch the stunning Northern Lights. If you're not in Alaska, Iceland, or other northern regions, you won't be able to see them, but Slooh.com will be live streaming the Aurora for a special St. Patrick's Day Show.
But first, gear up for the Full Worm Moon and (hopefully) warmer weather ahead.
