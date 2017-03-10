Karreuche Tran Is Ready To Move On From The Chris Brown Drama

For anyone, unhinging one’s self from a toxic or abusive relationship is not easy. Aside from the emotional challenges, the legal process can take an exhaustive amount of time.
Last month Karreuche Tran filed a restraining order against ex-boyfriend Chris Brown. This was after Brown reportedly told several acquaintances that he would kill her.
“[He] threatened to kill me to others, threatened me via text messages and threatened to harass my friends,” she said in the statement.
She also alleged that he pushed her down the stairs and punched her in the stomach on more than one occasion.
The order filed by Tran in February was temporary, however, and would last until her court date this month. According to E! News, that’s not enough. The 28-year-old is ready to move on from the drama and for that to happen she seeks to expedite the process for receiving an permanent order.
"Ms. Tran is looking to expeditiously close this matter and quite frankly be able to move on with her life and put this matter behind her as quickly as possible," according to E! News. "We have no other comment at this time."
Tran's attorneys, Patrick Blood and Michelle Trigger, appeared in court Thursday on her behalf. According to E! News, Brown, 27, has not officially been served with paperwork yet and because of this the hearing was postponed until March 29. While this may seem like a short amount of time, legal proceedings can be stalled for a number of reasons and for anyone who is ready to move forward with their life, this process can become daunting.
Tran also wanted to extend the protective order to include her mother and little brother as she also feels that they too are “at risk.” After Brown released this video to his own personal Instagram account, it's not hard to understand why.
