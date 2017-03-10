After 51 years of marriage, Jerry and Susan Stros both thought they may soon be widowed. She found out in February that she had Stage 4 small cell carcinoma, and he received the same diagnosis while she was in the hospital. This type of cancer is extremely malignant, and both the Stroses were deemed terminally ill.
A day after his diagnosis, she left the hospital to receive hospice care in her home, but he didn't. On top of the cancer, he had a broken back due to a seizure.
"In less than a week, we were supposed to be in Florida...Now, they’re both fighting for their lives," their son Jason told Fox News. "They rolled him by her room…she’s leaving and he’s stuck in here without her…they didn’t know if he was going to make it so they allowed them to say their goodbyes because we didn’t know if they’re ever going to see each other again."
After Jerry and Susan both prepared for the worst, they got the best surprise they could've imagined. The hospital staff brought him back to his Acworth, Georgia home, where she was waiting. In a video of their reunion, she unexpectedly walks to join him on the couch, and they both break down crying. "She hasn't been able to walk on her own all week," Jason wrote on Facebook.
The family has started a GoFundMe page to raise money for Susan's medical bills. They've reached over $6,000 of their $25,000 goal. "All the posts on Facebook, the calls, text, food, and flowers has shown how powerful your love is for Susie and her family," it reads. "Your contribution will assist with the unexpected expenses associated with this tragic circumstance."
In the meantime, the couple remains at home together. “Every day has been like a fight," Jason said. "Round one, we beat it. Round two, we’re not going down yet. It helps me get through the day."
