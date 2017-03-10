Look, we're not here to discredit anyone's lived experience. We would never tell someone that their cultural experience of the world is invalid. Renae has her view and she's fully free to express her opinions. Nothing she said rises to the level of hate speech, and if she truly just changed sexualities like that, then more power to her. We're sure there's at least one scared gay teenager that wishes he or she could just snap their fingers and become straight.