To say that Adele's Grammy win was controversial would be an understatement. Though there's no denying that the songstress sings like a nightingale, many felt her win for 25 was yet another reminder of how Black excellence is rarely rewarded, and that the award should have went to Beyoncé for her groundbreaking album Lemonade. (It wasn't the only time the singer was seemingly snubbed at the Grammys: Her titular album's loss to Beck's Morning Phase in 2015 was also particularly shocking to fans.)
Following all the drama, you might be asking yourself "Well, where does Justin Timberlake stand on this issue?"
Okay, so you're not, but just in case you're a tad bit curious, the "Can't Stop The Feeling" singer has a very controversial opinion about who should have took home the coveted award. It turns out that JT didn't want Adele or Beyoncé to earn Album Of The Year.
According to Timberlake's Twitter, the person he most believed deserved the Grammy was an artist who wasn't even nominated: Frank Ocean. After praising a collaboration between Ocean, Migos, and Calvin Harris, Timberlake took to social media to write:
"While I'm at it... Frank Ocean had the REAL Album Of The Year with BLONDE.
#NotFakeNews"
While I'm at it... Frank Ocean had the REAL Album Of The Year with BLONDE.#NotFakeNews— Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) March 9, 2017
Not like Ocean wouldn't have been nominated: The singer purposefully declined to submit his album Blonde to the Grammys as a statement about the award show's lack of diversity. Ocean took to Tumblr to chew out the Grammys for honoring Taylor Swift's 1989 over Kendrick Lamar's To Pimp A Butterfly, writing:
“I’ve actually been tuning into CBS around this time of year for a while to see who gets the top honor and you know what’s really not ‘great TV’ guys? 1989 getting album of the year over To Pimp a Butterfly."
It's almost like Ocean predicted Bey's snub — or maybe he just followed the pattern of music not giving deserving artists credit where it's due. Timberlake's endorsement is great, but it's not nearly as good as the Grammys finally honoring those making real strides in the music industry.
