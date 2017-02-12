Frank Ocean Calls Out Grammys For Being Too White

Ocean sarcastically thanked the pair for bringing up the failure and then fired back about Swift winning Album of the Year. “I’ve actually been tuning into CBS around this time of year for a while to see who gets the top honor and you know what’s really not ‘great TV’ guys? 1989 getting album of the year over To Pimp a Butterfly,” he wrote. “Hands down one of the most ‘faulty TV moments I’ve seen. Believe the people. Believe the ones who’d rather watch select performances from your program on YouTube the day after because your show puts them to sleep.” His take on the Grammys represents a growing number of artists who don’t appear to view the honor in quite the same way. Drake and Kanye West won’t be appearing at the ceremony this year, even though both are nominated in several categories.