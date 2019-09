How Network Comedies Fail The Lady Comic

You cannot bring up the woman comedian without discussing beauty standards on television. In comparison to their godlike counterparts, comedians in general tend to run on the less magazine cover-ready side of things. (In real life, beauty is subjective. In the entertainment industry, it is absolutely not.) In honor of Love’s second season, Vulture republished an essay on the “attractiveness” gap, or the convention of the also ran man and his far-prettier counterpart. We see it in Love because Paul Rust doesn't have movie star looks, but Gillian Jacobs certainly does. It’s not just the woman in general who suffers from this trope — it’s the woman comedian. Jennie Pearson, who looks on from the sidelines in NBC's Powerless, doesn't have the cherubic looks of Vanessa Hudgens, the show's lead. Claudia O'Doherty, adorable as she is, doesn't have the "classic movie star looks" that Paul Rust's character tells Mickey Dobbs (Gillian Jacobs) she has.