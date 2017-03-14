How Network Comedies Fail The Lady Comic

Leighton Meester plays Deborah Revere, Dan’s love interest, and while I take no issue with Meester alone — I loved Gossip Girl as much as the next gal — I want to know: Where were the women comedians in this show? Why is it that comedic television shows often star men from improv or standup backgrounds, but no women from the same ‘verse? In the past, journalists have posed the question: Why are there so few women in comedy? But perhaps the real question is: Why is the industry so cold to women in comedy? There are female comedians — they’re just hanging in the periphery, supplying a laugh here and there. Where the male comedian like Louis C.K. has long since taken center stage, the female comedian has yet to do so.