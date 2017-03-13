Shatterbox Anthology Is Celebrating LGBTQ Film At NYC's NewFest & You're Invited

Mark your calendars, New York cinema buffs. The city is gearing up to spotlight the entertainment industry's pioneering LGBTQ voices at the NewFest at The Center Presents monthly screening series. NewFest, which also hosts a festival every October, honors the vital LGBTQ visionaries who're transforming Hollywood with their barrier-breaking, inclusive storytelling.
This year, Refinery29's Shatterbox Anthology is proud to announce that our short film, Out Again, will premiere at NewFest's screening series tonight, March 15th. Directed by comedian Robin Cloud, Out Again captures one young woman's darkly humorous struggle to introduce her new wife to her parents, even as her mother battles Alzheimer's disease. At once sad and profoundly compassionate, Cloud's portrait of the complex family dynamics often navigated by LGBTQ couples is a bittersweet homage to coming out, even if you have to do it a couple of times.
Tickets are available here for Out Again's NewFest premiere tonight, March 15th. We hope you'll join us in celebrating Cloud's bold, playful look at love's universality.
Just 7% of 2016's top films were directed by women. Refinery29 wants to change this by giving 12 female directors a chance to claim their power. Our message to Hollywood? You can't win without women. Watch new films every month on Refinery29.com/Shatterbox and Comcast Watchable.
