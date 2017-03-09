Urban Decay's Latest Launch Is More Important Than You Think

It may not be International Women's Day anymore, but its spirit and message of unity still lives on. Countless feminist beauty brands announced yesterday partnerships with charitable women's programs that will benefit from the sales of specially launched products. So, how do we keep the momentum going even after the day of observance is over? Well, Urban Decay has an idea.
Starting today, the cult-favorite brand is launching its popular Eyeshadow Primer Potion in a new color. Fix is a neutral, beige tone that works just as well as the original fan-favorite lid primer — but there's a lot more to it than just its hue. Here's what: 100% of the purchase price of this limited-edition shade will go to The Ultraviolet Edge, the brand’s global initiative to empower women. The campaign helps fund organizations that fight for women’s rights all over the world while also maintaining their freedom to embrace individuality — something that feels so fitting to Urban Decay's mission with makeup. The Ultraviolet Edge has been around since 2015, and has donated an impressive $1.28 million thus far to women’s empowerment nonprofits — with a five-year goal of $3 million in total.
So where, exactly, will your $20 go? The total amount will be divvied up and given to select nonprofit organizations underneath The Ultraviolet Edge umbrella. "By supporting The Ultraviolet Edge, you're helping to provide literacy programs and microloans to women in Uganda," a statement from the company reads. "You're enabling girls in Kenya to get an education. And you're making it possible for indigent and abused women in New York City to get the legal representation they desperately need." Never has an eyeshadow primer seemed so important.
