Urban Decay's Latest Launch Is More Important Than You Think

So where, exactly, will your $20 go? The total amount will be divvied up and given to select nonprofit organizations underneath The Ultraviolet Edge umbrella. "By supporting The Ultraviolet Edge, you're helping to provide literacy programs and microloans to women in Uganda," a statement from the company reads. "You're enabling girls in Kenya to get an education. And you're making it possible for indigent and abused women in New York City to get the legal representation they desperately need." Never has an eyeshadow primer seemed so important.