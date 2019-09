Urban Decay's Latest Launch Is More Important Than You Think

Starting today, the cult-favorite brand is launching its popular Eyeshadow Primer Potion in a new color. Fix is a neutral, beige tone that works just as well as the original fan-favorite lid primer — but there's a lot more to it than just its hue. Here's what: 100% of the purchase price of this limited-edition shade will go to The Ultraviolet Edge , the brand’s global initiative to empower women. The campaign helps fund organizations that fight for women’s rights all over the world while also maintaining their freedom to embrace individuality — something that feels so fitting to Urban Decay's mission with makeup. The Ultraviolet Edge has been around since 2015, and has donated an impressive $1.28 million thus far to women’s empowerment nonprofits — with a five-year goal of $3 million in total.