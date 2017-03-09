Drake Wore A Kanye West Mask At His Concert This Week

Drake and Kanye West have had somewhat of a complicated relationship. One minute they're cool, and maybe working on an album together, the next they're beefing. In other words, believe us when we say that we're not sure what to make of this latest development.
Drake, who is currently on the European leg of his Boy Meets World tour, performed at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark on Tuesday, March 7. Mid-show, he decided to bust out a prop: a paper Kanye West mask, which he put on as the crowd cheered. Those Danes really love to stir shit up.
"I got the Yeezy mask on now," the Canadian rapper told the crowd, according to this video shot by a fan. "You're not gonna fuck with me tonight now!"
Well, we won't, but we can't speak for Kanye. Like, is this a joke, a peace offering, or the equivalent of lighting a match and flicking it into a puddle of gasoline?
The rappers are said to have fallen out after West said Drake and DJ Khaled were "overplayed" on radio stations. The comments were made during a show on his Life of Pablo tour last fall, not long before West was hospitalized.
Even while dissing Drake, however, West made it clear that he's a fan.
"When I say that bullshit, what I’m saying is we love Drake," he told his concert-goers during his rant about radio play. "Drake is great. He’s a great artist. But Frank Ocean is great, too."
"I think everybody has their own little things going on," Drake in reference to his relationship with West. "I'm not really sure what he's referring to half the time because, in the same breath, I went from working on a project with him to him sort of, like, publicly shitting on me and DJ Khaled for being on the radio too much.
"Me and Khaled are both just, like, good people," he added. "I'm not really sure why we're the target of your choice that you made that night. But again, I accept what you're going through."
So, friends? Maybe? Should we send West a Champagne Papi mask just in case?
