Kanye Talks Casting Controversy, Working On An Album With Drake

Kanye was at his typical controversial best when he announced a casting call for his new show. His use of the term "multiracial" inflamed critics, and the show itself seemed to be more involved than the typical NYFW presentation. So he sought to clear the air when he spoke with Vogue before the show.
West said that his casting notice, developed in tandem with Vanessa Beecroft, was intended to include everyone.
“How do you word the idea that you want all variations of black?” West told Vogue. “How do you word that exactly?”
His show did, indeed, seem to feature mostly Black women.
Speaking about upcoming projects, Kanye teased his kids line and another collaboration that hip-hop fans will find very intriguing. A Los Angeles billboard featuring Kanye's G.O.O.D. Music logo alongside Drake's OVO logo tipped us off that a collaboration might be in the works. And West confirmed it.
"We’re just working on music, working on a bunch of music together, just having fun going into the studio,” West told Vogue. “We’re working on an album, so there’s some exciting things coming up soon.”
Though he didn't specify a release date, he could mean that Drake will feature heavily on Cruel Winter. That's West's upcoming posse album (like Cruel Summer), and a logical place for the Canadian to find himself. Travi$ Scott is reportedly producing the album, which he says will be out next year.
The other possibility would be a dual album between Kanye and Drake. Drake is no stranger to such projects, having collaborated with Future on one just this year. While many rap fans would rejoice, your humble correspondent might have to flee to Tibet and do some soul-searching about why Kanye would collaborate with Drake on anything more than a lunch order.
