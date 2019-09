Why This Mom Fears For Her Transgender 4-Year-Old

It's not uncommon for trans kids to self-identify as their true gender as early as toddlerhood , and Bradbury trusted her son's instincts. "What brought me to support him was pretty simple, actually: I have always known I am female," she explained. "I've never questioned it. Robin was telling me that...he knew he was a boy. Who am I to say he's wrong? Who am I to tell a 2-and-a-half-year-old, a 3-year-old, and now a 4-year-old that I know his being better than he does?" Well said, Mama.