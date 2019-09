Beauty Vloggers Are Coming Together For The Most Amazing Reason

Burnie Burns and Gavin Free of Rooster Teeth Meredith Foster , and Teala Dunn are teaming up to help raise $25K and bring the 2,700 Special Olympic athletes to the 2017 Winter World Games in Austria. All five of them have created individual GoFundMe pages, where each individual will highlight an athlete, share their story, and expenses needed to get them to the Games this year. The best part, besides the initiative itself, is that Foster and Dunn are best friends and roommates in real life, so seeing the two of them getting together for an extremely important cause is beyond inspiring. Considering both girls have more than 4 million followers on Instagram and 7 million YouTube subscribers combined, putting their names at the forefront is a smart move. Because, funny videos and beauty tutorials aside, it's the athletes' names that deserve the attention.