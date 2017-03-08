Here's something I never really expected to say: I really wish I was back in high school right now. And specifically, I wish I was a student at the Cardozo Education Campus in Washington, D.C.
Why? Well, because former first lady Michelle Obama's new hobby is apparently surprising unsuspecting students at their schools and having long, in-depth conversations with them. And on Wednesday, Obama spent her first post-White House International Women's Day visiting several girls at Cardozo, People reports.
"We’re celebrating International Women’s Day with a group of amazing young women," she said. "We’re going to talk about education — the importance of it in their lives and in mine."
Advertisement
Throughout her time as first lady, Michelle Obama championed girls' education, with initiatives such as Let Girls Learn. And now it seems like she will continue down that path, which makes us incredibly excited for young girls everywhere.
The best part is that among the female students Michelle visited today, some of the girls come from Latin America and Africa, and are part of the school’s international program for recent immigrants.
Can you imagine what it's like to be a young student from another country, living in the U.S. at a moment in history where the conversation about immigration is so charged? And now, can you picture how amazing it would be to talk with a feminist champion like Obama, who would probably have some inspiring, kind, and encouraging words for you?
Ugh, I get teary just thinking about it. And you know what else got me all choked up?
The videos on Snapchat of Obama surprising the girls and then hugging them after their conversation.
What a treat for these girls. Keep slaying, queen.
Celebrating the beauty and diversity of our country on this #InternationalWomensDay with some of the many fierce and promising girls here at DC's Cardozo Education Campus. I loved visiting this school because it tells the American story in so many ways. Three years ago, Cardozo established its International Academy with only 150 students, but today it boasts nearly 400 who are thriving in and out of the classroom. By embracing young immigrants and their diverse cultures and contributions, Cardozo is a model for our entire country. The girls I met with today are ready to take on the world. We’ve just got to make sure that the world is ready for them.
Advertisement