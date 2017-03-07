It's impossible to picture anyone other than Emma Watson playing Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter films. And if these outtakes are any indication, Warner Bros. definitely made the right choice.
Watson appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night, and the host had a surprise in store for the actress. Kimmel showed the audience a Harry Potter outtake — one in which you can see a young Watson mouthing Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint's lines.
"You're helping them with their lines!" Kimmel said to Watson.
"You laugh — this is actually quite traumatic for me, because I created issues because of this," Watson told Kimmel. "I would ruin takes. Chris would be like, 'Cut. Emma, you're doing it again. You're mouthing Dan's lines.'"
She also admitted that the Harry Potter books were "a huge part" of her childhood life. It makes sense, then, that she'd be a bit overeager when filming scenes. "I couldn't help myself," she said. "I was such a loser, I really loved those books, I really wanted to do my job well, and I kind of overdid it."
Watson might say she "ruined" things, but I bet the producers would disagree. Saying other peoples' lines is totally something Hermione would do — Watson was just getting into character. (Plus, Watson was just nine when the Harry Potter film franchise started, so she really shouldn't be too hard on herself.)
Watson also agreed with Kimmel that her experience playing Hermione was anything but typical. "No one goes for the first audition they've ever been to in their entire life and then makes those movies for over a decade," Watson told the host. "That doesn't happen to people."
If anyone deserved the lucky break, though, it's Watson. Check out the adorable clip below.
