Unless you live in a world in which you get to wake up next to a mega-talented hairstylist every morning (hey, dreams really do come true for some lucky ones), chances are your S.O. has little to say about your snip decisions. And you likely plan your big haircuts around what you, and you alone, want.
But not actress Jenna Dewan-Tatum (and one-half of reigning Cutest Couple in the World). When she debuted an undeniably cool angled lob late last year, we thought she was merely jumping on the L.A. trend train. Turns out, she got the motivation from an unlikely source: her husband, Channing Tatum. Jenna told PeopleStyle in a recent interview that Channing had been encouraging her to chop her hair off for quite some time — a welcome response, especially if you've ever asked the age-old "should I or shouldn't I?" question we all pose to our friends, family, dry cleaner, that 0ne rep at the Sephora counter...
"He’s the opposite of most men," she told the publication. "Most men like long hair, but he thought it would be a really good idea [for me] to go short. So he was excited. He was like, ‘You finally did it!'"
Obviously, Channing isn't the only reason she got the cut — her daughter played a role, too. Like most of us, she wanted something that was easier to style because she doesn't have time for anything more. Welcome to the club.
"I still to this day haven’t actually done my hair, unless I have some sort of event or meeting," she said. "I tell everyone who cuts my hair, ‘You need to cut it in a way that I can shower and go because I will not do myself, I don’t have time.’ So it just works. It’s a lot easier to manage."
So, she now has more time to spend staring at Channing? Sounds good to us.
