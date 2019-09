But not actress Jenna Dewan-Tatum (and one-half of reigning Cutest Couple in the World ). When she debuted an undeniably cool angled lob late last year, we thought she was merely jumping on the L.A. trend train. Turns out, she got the motivation from an unlikely source: her husband, Channing Tatum. Jenna told PeopleStyle in a recent interview that Channing had been encouraging her to chop her hair off for quite some time — a welcome response, especially if you've ever asked the age-old "should I or shouldn't I?" question we all pose to our friends, family, dry cleaner, that 0ne rep at the Sephora counter...