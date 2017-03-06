For the record, there's zero reason for Watson to be embarrassed by her love of Friends, because, erhm, Friends is still fantastic. Sure, it may be hip to say that you're binging on the Golden Globe-winning Atlanta or Better Call Saul than any sitcom with a laugh track, but who cares? I'm totally with Watson on the comfort that Friends provides. "Smelly Cat" makes me smile. Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) and Monica (Courteney Cox) are the ultimate roommate goals, now and forever. And even though Rachel and Ross (David Schwimmer) were totally not on a break, I still squeal with delight every time I watch Rachel announces that she got off the plane.