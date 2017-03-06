Let's be honest: stars are most definitely not like us. At least, not the "us" that can walk outside without attracting the attention of paparazzi or hold hands with a new significant other without it becoming front page news. Yet despite the many, many differences between "us" and "them," Emma Watson has proved that, when it comes to TV viewing habits, celebrities might have more in common with us than we thought.
Well, at least Watson herself does. In a new interview with Coveteur, the Beauty & The Beast actress revealed that she's absolutely obsessed with a certain American sitcom. While I assumed that the actress might be into more high-brow stuff like Downton Abbey or Sherlock, the truth is she's more into a former NBC sitcom that's wildly popular in reruns.
The actress admitted to Coveteur:
"This is going to make me seem very uncool, but Friends! It blows my American friends’ minds, but in the UK, Friends still plays. There’s one channel that it’s on basically all the time, and I will watch Friends reruns forever."
For the record, there's zero reason for Watson to be embarrassed by her love of Friends, because, erhm, Friends is still fantastic. Sure, it may be hip to say that you're binging on the Golden Globe-winning Atlanta or Better Call Saul than any sitcom with a laugh track, but who cares? I'm totally with Watson on the comfort that Friends provides. "Smelly Cat" makes me smile. Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) and Monica (Courteney Cox) are the ultimate roommate goals, now and forever. And even though Rachel and Ross (David Schwimmer) were totally not on a break, I still squeal with delight every time I watch Rachel announces that she got off the plane.
It's good to know that our friends in the U.K. can also take delight in the Central Perk squad's shenanigans, because we all know that the United States can't stop, won't stop binging on this series. (Thank God for Netflix.)
