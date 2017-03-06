Brows are crucial for framing your face (I would know — mine are platinum blond). Most of us have holy grail products we couldn't live without — some love pencils, others swear by pomade or powder. But there is one common formula that is often overlooked: gel. There’s just something about the tacky texture that instantly turns messy, making it hard to use in everyday situations. But it sounds like the tides may be turning, because the latest brow product to send Pinterest fans into a tizzy is none other than the Nyx Eyebrow Gel.
If there’s one thing we love about Pinterest, it's that the website is outstanding at finding drugstore gems you would’ve never discovered yourself. According to Byrdie, the Nyx Eyebrow Gel has 27,300 repins so far, and we’d venture to say there is a good reason it's so popular. Not only is the gel just $7, it's also waterproof and practically goof-proof, since it dispenses a just-right amount of pigment. A brow formula that checks all boxes without breaking the bank? That's what we call a winner in our books.
But here’s the most curious thing about this affordable find: It’s just a gel. The tiny tube doesn't come with a spoolie brush or applicator at all. So that means it's reached top Pinterest status, without the multi-tasking promise we've all become accustomed to — meaning it must be good. So if you’re up for trying something new, we suggest grabbing your favorite angled brush and getting to work. We have a feeling it’s worth the effort.
