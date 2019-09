Brows are crucial for framing your face (I would know — mine are platinum blond ). Most of us have holy grail products we couldn't live without — some love pencils, others swear by pomade or powder. But there is one common formula that is often overlooked: gel. There’s just something about the tacky texture that instantly turns messy, making it hard to use in everyday situations. But it sounds like the tides may be turning, because the latest brow product to send Pinterest fans into a tizzy is none other than the Nyx Eyebrow Gel.