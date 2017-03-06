If you only know about Ellen DeGeneres through her talk show, get ready to see a whole other side of the daytime celeb. Two years ago, Ellen introduced her fashion and lifestyle brand ED Ellen DeGeneres. And this spring, she's bringing us new furniture, accessories, and more from her line.
Elle Decor reports that Ellen is launching new collections in partnership with Thomasville, Loloi, and Royal Doulton. "I’ve loved home design for as long as I can remember," she told the magazine. "I know what I like, so designing it made sense for me."
You'll see everything from midcentury-modern tables to cozy throws to porcelain dinnerware among Ellen's new offerings. The adorable dishes are a standout: "I think your everyday dishes can still be nice dishes," she said. "Fortunately, mine are very, very nice."
