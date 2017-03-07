You might think that life as the Bachelor is one big, ego-stroking fantasy...and, well, you might be right. Not only does the lucky guy get to hole up in a mansion to find his ~one true love~ while making out with 20 people along the way, he also gets national exposure, which lends itself to some lucrative business opportunities. Not bad, right?
But the best perks, in our minds, are reserved for the Bachelorettes, who often get chosen to continue their quest for "prince charming" after experiencing unceremonious (and televised) heartbreak on The Bachelor. Not only do they get their choice of at least two dozen potential partners, they're also given their own hairstylist, makeup artist, and stylist this time around, and a chance to right their beauty wrongs from previous seasons. Because nothing will perfect your contour better than seeing it under harsh lighting on national TV.
While we're still waiting with bated breath for Rachel Lindsay's rose photos (we have a feeling she'll go bold with a red lip — she does it so well), scroll on to see how the other women transformed between their stints on The Bachelor to The Bachelorette. Brace yourself for a whole lot of self-tanner.